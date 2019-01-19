Women Get Respect in Other Countries, But in India People Don't Practise What They Preach: PV Sindhu

Ace shuttler P V Sindhu on Friday noted that a lot of respect was given to women in foreign countries, but, in India, people do not practise what they preach.Speaking at an event titled 'SH(OUT) - Sexual Harassment Out: We are listening', organised by the Hyderabad Police here, Sindhu said, "I feel really happy that there is lot of respect towards women in other countries, while in India, people actually tell us that we should respect women, but I think there are very rare people who actually practise it... who actually do it (respect). It's just that they only say it and they don't practise it.""I want to say and wish that everybody should respect others and especially women," she said adding "women have to be strong and we have to believe ourselves as a woman we can do anything".Women who face sexual harassment, be it physical or mental harassment, should come forward and should not be ashamed of it, and they should talk about and speak about it, Sindhu stressed.She said the #MeToo movement had brought lot of awareness about sexual harassment of women at workplace, adding that this movement educated both women and also men about the responsibilities towards the society.Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the vision of the initiative is to spread awareness across working women in all sectors on what amounts to sexual harassment and what measures are required to be taken for its prevention.During the symposium, various provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, were explained to the delegates with specific inputs on role and responsibilities of the organisations; constitution and functions of internal complaints committee; and reporting and redressal mechanism for women employees.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.