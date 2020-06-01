World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu Spreads Awareness about Menstrual Hygiene

Champion Indian shuttler PV Sindhu believes periods are a normal, natural phenomenon which occurs in females and that there's nothing that they should be embarrassed about.

According to Sindhu, people should end the taboo associated with periods and instead should talk about it openly.

"Periods are normal, natural, and nothing to feel embarrassed about. Over 2 million girls will get their first period this lockdown. Let's come together to make sure that they don't go through this alone. This World Menstrual Hygiene Day, I choose to end the taboo and whispers associated with periods and talk openly about it. Because, after all, #ItsJustAPeriod," Sindhu said in an Instagram post.

"If you believe the stigma around periods should end and want to show your support for it, share a post with a picture like this, tag @stayfreeindia and use #ItsJustAPeriod. Because every voice matters," she added.

















Every year, May 28 is celebrated as the World Menstrual Hygiene Day with an aim to bring together the voices and actions of non-profits, government agencies, individuals, the private sector and the media to promote good menstrual hygiene management (MHM) for all women and girls.

