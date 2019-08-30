Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

World Champion Manasi Joshi Focusing on Mixed Doubles to Qualify for 2020 Paralympics

Manasi Joshi said she is focussing on mixed doubles as SL3 category is not part of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2019, 11:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Champion Manasi Joshi Focusing on Mixed Doubles to Qualify for 2020 Paralympics
Mansi Joshi won gold at World Para-Badminton Championships (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Loading...

Mumbai: Bolstered by the historic para-badminton World championships gold, Manasi Joshi has now turned her eyes on making the cut for next year's Paralympics and said she is focussing on mixed doubles as SL3 category is not part of the Tokyo Games.

Joshi on Sunday clinched her first gold medal in the World Championship at Basel in Switzerland by defeating defending champion Parul Parmar 21-12, 21-7 in the women's singles SL3 category.

However, the Indian is aware that she does not have a singles event at the next year's Tokyo Paralympics, and hence is concentrating on the mixed doubles category to make it to the quadrennial event.

"I don't have a singles event at the Paralympics, unfortunately. But I am training for the mixed doubles with my partner Rakesh Pandey and the current ranking is 13 and we need to be in the top six (to qualify). So we are working to make sure that our rankings gets better," said Joshi told PTI.

Joshi, who trains three sessions a day at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, feels shuttlers from Indonesia, Thailand, Japan and Germany will pose a challenge in their pursuit for a Paralympics qualification.

Joshi, who had lost her left leg in a road mishap in 2011, had previously won a bronze in the 2017 edition and described the current win as one of her biggest achievements.

"It is one of the biggest achievement as of now (for me). Winning a medal at the Para Badminton World Championship is quite a big deal because the event happens once in two years," Joshi said.

"Previously the event happened in 2017 where I had come home with a bronze medal. (So by) converting the colour of the medal and making it directly gold, I have come a long way."

Overall, India bagged 12 medals at the recently-concluded championship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram