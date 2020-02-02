World No.1 Kento Momota Returning to Japanese National Camp 20 Days After Car Crash

World No.1 Kento Momota is set to get back to training with the Japanese national badminton team on Monday, February 3, exactly 20 days after his accident that left him with minor cuts and bruises.

Momota was injured in a pre-dawn vehicle collision in Malaysia on January 14 just hours after he secured his first victory of the season at the Malaysia Masters. Momota suffered a broken nose and cuts to his face when the van carrying him to the city's airport crashed early in the morning.

The driver was killed at the scene after the vehicle collided with a slow-moving lorry on a highway. Japan team's assistant coach Hirayama Yu, team physiotherapist Morimoto Akifumi and Hawkeye system operator William Thomas also suffered minor injuries.

Momota on Monday joins back the national camp, where training for the upcoming tournament, including All England Championships, will take place under coach Park Joo Bong. Momota is the defending champion at All England.

"I'm really happy to be able to participate in the training camp for the Japan national team starting on February 3 as scheduled," Park said in a statement, as quoted by BWF.

"We will do our best to practice while watching (Momota's) recovery from injury. And we are preparing for the current target, the All England Open 2020. Thank you for your continued support for the Japan national team."

Momota enjoyed a stellar 2019, winning a record 11 titles including the World Championships, Asia Championships and All England Open, a turnaround for a player who had been banned for gambling in 2016.

