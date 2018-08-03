English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
World No.1 Tai Suffers Shock Defeat at Badminton World Championships
Tai Tzu-ying was on the end of a shock defeat at badminton's World Championships on Friday, the number one from Taiwan going out in the quarter-finals to China's He Bingjiao.
Tai Tzu-ying was on the end of a shock defeat at badminton's World Championships on Friday, the number one from Taiwan going out in the quarter-finals to China's He Bingjiao.
Loading...
Tai Tzu-ying was on the end of a shock defeat at badminton's World Championships on Friday, the number one from Taiwan going out in the quarter-finals to China's He Bingjiao.
It was just Tai's second defeat in 35 matches, a run which brought five titles and cemented her status as the woman to beat in Nanjing.
But the 24-year-old was sloppy at times, making a series of unforced errors, particularly at the net, and going down to the sixth seed over three unpredictable games.
China's He emerged after just under an hour to win 21-18, 7-21, 21-13 in a thrilling contest.
She will play Spain's reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semis after she demolished the Indian Saina Nehwal 21-6, 21-11 in 31 minutes in their quarter-final clash.
Also Watch
It was just Tai's second defeat in 35 matches, a run which brought five titles and cemented her status as the woman to beat in Nanjing.
But the 24-year-old was sloppy at times, making a series of unforced errors, particularly at the net, and going down to the sixth seed over three unpredictable games.
China's He emerged after just under an hour to win 21-18, 7-21, 21-13 in a thrilling contest.
She will play Spain's reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semis after she demolished the Indian Saina Nehwal 21-6, 21-11 in 31 minutes in their quarter-final clash.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Thursday 02 August , 2018 India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport as They Return from Their Vacation
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- Sri Lanka Cricket Scraps Plans to Emulate IPL Tournament
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...