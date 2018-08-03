GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
World No.1 Tai Suffers Shock Defeat at Badminton World Championships

Tai Tzu-ying was on the end of a shock defeat at badminton's World Championships on Friday, the number one from Taiwan going out in the quarter-finals to China's He Bingjiao.

AFP

Updated:August 3, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
Tai Tzu-ying was on the end of a shock defeat at badminton's World Championships on Friday, the number one from Taiwan going out in the quarter-finals to China's He Bingjiao.

It was just Tai's second defeat in 35 matches, a run which brought five titles and cemented her status as the woman to beat in Nanjing.

But the 24-year-old was sloppy at times, making a series of unforced errors, particularly at the net, and going down to the sixth seed over three unpredictable games.

China's He emerged after just under an hour to win 21-18, 7-21, 21-13 in a thrilling contest.

She will play Spain's reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semis after she demolished the Indian Saina Nehwal 21-6, 21-11 in 31 minutes in their quarter-final clash.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
