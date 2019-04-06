English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying to Retire From Badminton After 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu Ying said she has given her all in the 10-year badminton career and was going to give herself a last attempt on Olympic gold in Tokyo next year.
Tai Tzu Ying has been the world No.1 since December 2016, barring one week in April 2018. (Photo Credit: BWF)
Loading...
Tai Tzu Ying, women’s singles world No.1 shuttler from Taiwan, has decided to call time on her badminton career after 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Tai Tzu will give herself the last chance to win an Olympic gold and a World Championships gold, both of which has eluded her, before retiring at 26.
Tai Tzu Ying is the undisputed top shuttler in women’s singles – her crafty play and deft strokes is something that delights one and all.
Since December 2016, Tai Tzu has constantly been the world No.1, barring a single week in April last year.
Such is Tai Tzu’s command on the circuit that she has won 19 off the 24 tournament finals she has contested in since the start of 2016 season. However, her biggest win came last year at the Asian Games.
Tai Tzu will now make her final push for gold at the Olympics and World Championships, where her best finishes are pre-quarter-finals and quarter-finals, respectively.
“I’ve not won the big ones even though I’ve been at the top of the rankings for some time,” Tzu Ying told Malaysian newspaper The Star.
“So all my focus is on winning the World Championships in Basel this year and the Olympic gold next year.”
Tai Tzu admitted that she will feel her career as a complete won if she manages to win at the Olympics but she reiterated that she will retire regardless of whether she wins the elusive gold medal at Tokyo.
“My badminton career will be complete if I can win a medal at the Olympics but whether I win a medal or not, I’ll still retire. I’ve given my all to badminton for 10 years and that is enough for me. I’ve to run on the court more than most players to cover my weaknesses because of my small size, so I think it’s enough.”
Tai Tzu did not reveal her plans post retirement though and said her current focus lies with badminton.
“I don’t want to think so far ahead yet as my focus is now only on the present and on badminton.”
Tai Tzu reached the final of the ongoing Malaysia Open on Saturday with a 21-14, 21-19 win over China’s Chen Yufei. She will take on Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday, who reached the final with a 21-15, 22-20 win over fellow Japanese Nozomi Okuhara.
Tai Tzu will give herself the last chance to win an Olympic gold and a World Championships gold, both of which has eluded her, before retiring at 26.
Tai Tzu Ying is the undisputed top shuttler in women’s singles – her crafty play and deft strokes is something that delights one and all.
Since December 2016, Tai Tzu has constantly been the world No.1, barring a single week in April last year.
Such is Tai Tzu’s command on the circuit that she has won 19 off the 24 tournament finals she has contested in since the start of 2016 season. However, her biggest win came last year at the Asian Games.
Tai Tzu will now make her final push for gold at the Olympics and World Championships, where her best finishes are pre-quarter-finals and quarter-finals, respectively.
“I’ve not won the big ones even though I’ve been at the top of the rankings for some time,” Tzu Ying told Malaysian newspaper The Star.
“So all my focus is on winning the World Championships in Basel this year and the Olympic gold next year.”
Tai Tzu admitted that she will feel her career as a complete won if she manages to win at the Olympics but she reiterated that she will retire regardless of whether she wins the elusive gold medal at Tokyo.
“My badminton career will be complete if I can win a medal at the Olympics but whether I win a medal or not, I’ll still retire. I’ve given my all to badminton for 10 years and that is enough for me. I’ve to run on the court more than most players to cover my weaknesses because of my small size, so I think it’s enough.”
Tai Tzu did not reveal her plans post retirement though and said her current focus lies with badminton.
“I don’t want to think so far ahead yet as my focus is now only on the present and on badminton.”
Tai Tzu reached the final of the ongoing Malaysia Open on Saturday with a 21-14, 21-19 win over China’s Chen Yufei. She will take on Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday, who reached the final with a 21-15, 22-20 win over fellow Japanese Nozomi Okuhara.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Norway Creates World Record for Selling More Electric Vehicles in March Than Petrol, Diesel Cars
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
- Amitabh Bachchan has This Straight Face and That's Intriguing to Decode: Vidya Balan
- Mahesh Babu's Ugadi Gift to Fans is the Terrific Teaser of his 25th Film Maharshi
- Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results