World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying to Retire From Badminton After 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Tai Tzu Ying, women’s singles world No.1 shuttler from Taiwan, has decided to call time on her badminton career after 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Tai Tzu will give herself the last chance to win an Olympic gold and a World Championships gold, both of which has eluded her, before retiring at 26.Tai Tzu Ying is the undisputed top shuttler in women’s singles – her crafty play and deft strokes is something that delights one and all.Since December 2016, Tai Tzu has constantly been the world No.1, barring a single week in April last year.Such is Tai Tzu’s command on the circuit that she has won 19 off the 24 tournament finals she has contested in since the start of 2016 season. However, her biggest win came last year at the Asian Games.Tai Tzu will now make her final push for gold at the Olympics and World Championships, where her best finishes are pre-quarter-finals and quarter-finals, respectively.“I’ve not won the big ones even though I’ve been at the top of the rankings for some time,” Tzu Ying told Malaysian newspaper The Star.“So all my focus is on winning the World Championships in Basel this year and the Olympic gold next year.”Tai Tzu admitted that she will feel her career as a complete won if she manages to win at the Olympics but she reiterated that she will retire regardless of whether she wins the elusive gold medal at Tokyo.“My badminton career will be complete if I can win a medal at the Olympics but whether I win a medal or not, I’ll still retire. I’ve given my all to badminton for 10 years and that is enough for me. I’ve to run on the court more than most players to cover my weaknesses because of my small size, so I think it’s enough.”Tai Tzu did not reveal her plans post retirement though and said her current focus lies with badminton.“I don’t want to think so far ahead yet as my focus is now only on the present and on badminton.”Tai Tzu reached the final of the ongoing Malaysia Open on Saturday with a 21-14, 21-19 win over China’s Chen Yufei. She will take on Akane Yamaguchi on Sunday, who reached the final with a 21-15, 22-20 win over fellow Japanese Nozomi Okuhara.