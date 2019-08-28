Take the pledge to vote

Would be Awesome If Akshay Kumar Plays My Role in PV Sindhu Biopic: Pullela Gopichand

Pullela Gopichand said he will like it if Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar plays him in a PV Sindhu's Biopic.

August 28, 2019
Would be Awesome If Akshay Kumar Plays My Role in PV Sindhu Biopic: Pullela Gopichand
Pullela Gopichand and Akshay Kumar (Photo Credit: Reuters and Twitter)
Hyderabad: PV Sindhu made history to become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championships. She defeated Japanese player Nozomi Okuhara 21-7 21-17 in 38 minutes.

It is rumoured that Bollywood is preparing to screen the film based on her life. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is reported to be playing the role of Coach Pullela Gopichand.

When media asked Gopichand about the same on Wednesday he replied, "I like Akshay Kumar. If he plays my part... Would be awesome. Because... He is one of the people I admire the most. But I have no clarity on the biopic."

Gopichand is the Chief National Coach of the Indian Badminton Team. He won the Arjuna Award in 1999, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2001, Dronacharya in 2009 and Padma Bhushan in 2014.

Akshay Kumar congratulated her on her Twitter platform when she won the gold medal at the World Championships on Sunday.

"Heartiest congratulations, PV Sindhu on becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWFWorldChampionships2019. What a feat to achieve, you completely smashed it," he wrote.

PV Sindhu has announced her goal of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

