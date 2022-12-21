Ankit Gupta Fans Object To Bigg Boss' Constant Taunts, Former Contestant Rahul Vaidya Reacts Too

Ever since Ankit Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, he has often been asked to be more active and share his opinion whenever he feels like. However, the actor has also always maintained that he speaks less and does not argue unnecessarily. In recent times, we have seen how Bigg Boss pushes Ankit to be more involved in household discussions and therefore Bigg Boss often taunts the Udariyaan actor too, calling him ‘lazy’. On Tuesday too, Bigg Boss taunted Ankit during the nomination task which left his fans disappointed.

After the episode aired, former contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter and questioned Bigg Boss’ attitude towards Ankit. “Why is big boss so rude and sarcastic with Ankit ?? #BigBoss16,” he wrote.

Why is big boss so rude and sarcastic with Ankit ?? #BigBoss16— RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) December 20, 2022

Soon his tweet was flooded with replies from Ankit’s fans and followers, who also questioned Bigg Boss’ taunts and expressed disappointment with the same. “Obsession and jealousy from the fact that how can someone still remain in peace of mind despite the mocking, continuous taunts. #BB16," one of the fans wrote. “Agree. he is a calm and composed and playing with dignity. All they want is drama," another Tweet read. “Because Ankit can read the game and predict the results.BB is feeling threatened," a third fan wrote.

Exactly..konsa personel grudges hai inka Ankit k sath god knows…I thnk bahar Ankit ne koi boht boori wali watt laga rakhi hogi inki…alag hi level ka frustration ha Ankit k upar ..Ankit se bahar hi nai AA parahe bigboss— Dilip Jain (@DilipJa25066172) December 20, 2022

Exactly this is wierd of the makers again and again insulting ankit and this MC who literally abuses, dhamki dena mere fans tereko dekhege bahar, ghar se utha lumga woh sab bb ko chalta hai..bhai laya kyu aisa chapri ko jo khud maa behen sabki gali dega eoh thik but usko lagta.— sajid khan (@bigkhan10) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta is also nominated for elimination this week. During the nomination task on Tuesday, several contestants including Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare among others nominated Ankit and claimed that he was not interested in the game. While Sumbul tagged Ankit ‘aalsi’ (lazy) and alleged that he does not have a point of view, Shiv went on to say that he was wasting time in the show.

