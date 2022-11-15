Archana Gautam Locks Horns With Priyanka Choudhary Over Kitchen Duty; Latter Warns 'Maa, Baap Pe Mat Jana'

The bonds between the housemates in Bigg Boss 16 house are forever changing. Once BFFs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam seem to lock horns. In a new promo of Salman Khan’s show, Priyanka and Ankit get into a heated argument on their kitchen duty.

In a clip posted on official handle of Colors TV, Archana is seen telling Priyanka what all she needs to do in the kitchen. Sajid Khan, who became the captain, handed over kitchen duties to the BFFs Archana and Priyanka. However, instead of handling kitchen duties peacefully, the two get into a huge fight. Archana tells Priyanka, “Tu roti banayegi, ye pura rack, shelf clean karegi.” (You make chapattis and clean the shelf)

Priyanka retorts by saying, “Kyu karu main? Tere bolne se thodi karungi? Aap karo.” (Why should I do things according to you? You do).

Archana responds, “Ehsaan mat dikha. Bigg Boss ke ghar me reh rahi hai, maa baap ne sikhaya nahi khana banana?” (Didn’t your parents teach you to cook?) This angers Priyanka, who says in return not to drag her parents into it.

Towards the end of the clip, Sajid Khan, who thought of having a smooth captaincy, says, “I don’t want these fights.” When Priyanka goes to tell Sajid that Archana was dragging her parents, the captain replies, “This is not captain’s job.”

It would be interesting to see how Archana and Priyanka take things further in the house.

In the previous day’s episode, Archana Gautam accused co-contestant Tina Datta of stealing sugar. In a promo released by Colors TV, Archana can be seen arguing with Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma over the consumption of sugar in the house.

Cheeni ko lekar ghar mein utha yeh bada mudda kya ho paayega diffuse? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/S4D75BuwGL — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, besides Archana Gautam, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

