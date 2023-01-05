Archana Gautam-MC Stan to Shiv Thakare and Priyanka, Epic Rivalries Between Bigg Boss 16 Contestants

Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is taking new turns with each passing day. To raise fans’ excitement, the show’s makers introduce challenging tasks which often reveal the real face of one’s friends and foes in the house. Recently, an explosive fight broke out between MC Stan and Archana Gautam and they even dragged each other’s fathers in between.

Needless to say, this isn’t the first time the contestants are locking horns in the BB house. And that’s how the show operates. Sometimes, because of different point of views and other times because of general dislike for each other. But whatever the case, these brawls surely didn’t fail to entertain us all.

Here are the 5 rivalries we’ve seen in Bigg Boss 16 so far:

Archana Gautam and the entire household:

How can we not talk about Archana Gautam when we speak about fights in Bigg Boss 16? She is the only contestant in the show who’s against the entire house. Apparently, Archana is the only housemate who has had arguments and issues with every contestant inside the BB 16 house. Although the audience loves her for her upfront demeanour, she makes the place often unlivable for her fellow housemates, who get frustrated with her constant poking. Archana was also ejected from the house because of physical violence, but was brought back. She recently had a big fight with MC Stan after he didn’t clean the house.

Archana Gautam and MC Stan

Archana and Stan often got into small fights and arguments in the house. Stan and Archana often try to ignore each other and call each other names. Stan calling Archaa ‘shemdi’ has become more popular. However, the rapper has often said that he gets irritated whenever Archana shouts, the latter too never fails a chance to kick off a heated conversation with the other. In a recent episode, Archana locked horns with Stan after she accused him of not performing his house cleaning duties. MC Stan and Archana’s fight became a huge issue after he dragged her father in the fight.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

Ever since the show started, both have emerged as strong individuals and they never fail to disagree with each other’s views. Theirs emerged as the first rivalry in BB 16. Be it difference of opinions or tiffs on ration, these two contestants have been at odds since the beginning of the season. While Priyanka finds Nimrit rude, the latter finds her irritating. Nimrit once even called Priyanka a ‘serial ki villain’. While dynamics inside Bigg Boss 16 change frequently, Priyanka and Nimrit’s rivalry has stood the test of time.

Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot:

In the past couple of weeks, a strong rivalry has emerged between Soundarya and Shalin. Even in the task, paap ka ghada, Soundarya went on to count the numerous bad things Shalin has said about her. After multiple tumultuous tiffs and half-hearted patch-ups, Shalin and Soundarya are now rivals in the open. They look for ways to nominate and put each other down. Shalin on the other hand, often raises questions on her education.

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s strong rivalry emerged in the past couple of weeks. The two are frequently seen fighting with one another. They don’t leave any stone unturned in passing sly taunts and calling each other out. While Shiv often pokes Priyanka by bad-mouthing Ankit, the latter frequently calls him out for being the mandli-leader and fighting battles for others.

Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan:

In the initial days, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were among the best friends in the controversial reality show. But afterwards the Imlie actress and Shalin’s friendship started getting irritating for Tina Datta. On several occasions, Tina was seen talking about Sumbul to housemates. Sumbul’s father also tried to make her understand the friendship she had with Tina and Shalin wasn’t favourable for her. As soon as Shalin and Tina got to know about the actress’ father’s message, they cut off their ties with Sumbul. Now, Shalin often talks to Sumbul, but Tina and Sumbul’s relationship still remain sour. Sumbul even hit out at Tina during the ‘paap ka ghada’ task saying that she should not talk derogatory things about others. They never fail to find a chance to let each other down and often nominate each other for elimination from the show.

