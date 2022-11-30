Ashneer Grover Turned Down Bigg Boss 16, Said 'Sorry Not Happening...Failed Individuals Go On That Show'

Shark Tank India fame and businessman Ashneer Grover has revealed that was also approached for Bigg Boss 16. In a recent interview, Grover shared the same and alleged that the show has become ‘stale’ over the years. He also mentioned that he decided not to participate in Bigg Boss 16 because he thinks that the show is for ‘failed individuals’.

“You will never see me on that show. Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people… There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening,” he said as quoted by E-Times.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover will not be a part of Shark Tank India season 2. Reacting to the same, the businessman took a sly dig at the makers of the show and said, “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai.”

Earlier this year, Ashneer Grover attended a college event when he recalled how he wanted to get Salman Khan onboard four years back as the brand ambassador for one of his entrepreneurial ventures but did not want to spend a lot of money on him. “In 2019 I intended to enlist Salman Khan as a brand ambassador. Nobody could have ever thought of it. I was a small company and I wanted to generate trust overnight and so I thought to make Salman Khan my brand ambassador,” he said as quoted by Indian Express.

“When I approached Salman’s team, they told me that they will charge Rs. 7.5 crores, that’s when I started calculating. I had 100 crores, I will give him Rs 7.5 crore, I will spend another Rs 1-2 on making the add and I should also pay to the broadcasters, it’s a Rs 20 crore expense and I have Rs 100 crore. I didn’t know if I would get another round of investment, and so I told Salman to decrease his price, and he agreed to do the ad for Rs 4.5 crore,” he added.

