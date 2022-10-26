CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#Diwali
Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik First Time Loses Calm, Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'Big Dushman'; Viewers Shocked
2-MIN READ

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik First Time Loses Calm, Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'Big Dushman'; Viewers Shocked

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: October 26, 2022, 08:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik is upset with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik is upset with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Abdu Rozik, who is known for his cute antics inside Bigg Boss 16 house, lost his calm for the first time after he was nominated.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik, who is being dubbed as the cutest contestant of this season, lost his temper after Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gautam Vig nominated him during a nomination task.

During the task, Abdu was competing with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who convinced Sumbul and Gautam to save her by saying that she understands the game better than Abdu who gets easily influenced because of language issues. She also said that she takes her own decisions in the house, whereas Abdu is often manipulated by other housemates including Sajid Khan. After this, Sumbul and Gautam decided to nominate Abdu.

At first, Abdu showed that he was unfazed by the decision, but he later vent out his frustration in front of MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Gori Nagori. He told them that Sumbul and Priyanka are his “biggest enemies” in the show going forward. Abdu even got teary-eyed as he lost his temper. Sajid and Shiv kept pacifying him by saying that he isn’t going anywhere as India loves him.

Abdu’s outburst has left social media divided. While his fans are sympathising with him, a section of the internet wasn’t very happy to see this side of Abdu. A user wrote, “Abdu said that Priyanka has become his No.1 enemy. Bro, she’s one of the few people in the #bb16 house that truly cares for you. Think Abdu. Think wisely.” Another one said, “The way she kept her point. It’s a game. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary understands that and respects it. Even if the one in front is Abdu, she puts her points while being extremely respectful.”

Meanwhile, some fans praised Shiv Thakare for being an emotional support to Abdu. During the episode, when Abdu choked back his tears after being nominated, Shiv gave him a tight hug and said, “I’m always with you, baba.”

Abdu Rozik was introduced as the first official contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Abdu is a Tajik singer, musician, blogger, and boxer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 26, 2022, 08:44 IST
last updated:October 26, 2022, 08:44 IST