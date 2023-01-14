Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Makes First Public Appearance After Exit, Fans Say, 'You Are a Winner'

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik left housemates and fans heartbroken when he left Bigg Boss 16 house. However, in his first-ever public appearance after his exit from the dramatic reality show, Abdu was captured by the paparazzi in his most natural spirits. Videos and pictures of his first appearance have surfaced online showing the star posing for the cameras with his biggest smile and even singing a song.

The crowd around cheered and hooted for Abdu while he sang the song with utmost enthusiasm. For his appearance, Abdu looked cool in a varsity jacket paired with a white T-shirt, black funky jeans, and shoes. The former Bigg Boss contestant not only answered several questions asked by the paparazzi but also posed with Maniesh Paul, who wore a multi-colored hoodie and black cargo.

Reacting to the videos, fans showered Abdu with compliments. One of them wrote, “You are so handsome Abdiya!" Another one commented, “He’s soo cuteeeee yaaar!" A fan stated, “Abdu ko dekh ke positive vibes aa jati hai". Another wrote, “Love you Abdu. You are a winner!" Another fan wrote, “Abdu seems more confident after staying in the BB house!"

Abdu Rozik would be seen leaving Bigg Boss 16 this weekend. His housemates MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia give him an emotional farewell.

