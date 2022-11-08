Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Saves Nimrit, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare; Archana, Sumbul, Priyanka Chahar Nominated

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik is asked to save his “favourites” in a quirky nominations task. Expectedly, Abdu chooses his friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan against nominations.

During the task, Abdu’s “favourites” turn rose vendors and the three contestants among non-favourites must go to a makeshift balcony and talk about their contribution to the show to the rest of the housemates and earn a rose from them. The balcony dwellers can earn only one rose at a time while those awarding roses can only get one rose at a time from the vendors. The balcony dweller with the maximum number of roses is safe from nominations and the one with the least number of roses stands nominated.

The nomination task ends up creating a rift among the contestants, especially Shalin and Sumbul. During the nomination task, Shalin supports Tina and not Sumbul, which irks her, and she blames Shalin for not never standing up for her. Later, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan get nominated for elimination.

Week 6 Captain Abdu Rozik Nominations Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Task Abdu Rozik’s ‘favourites’ get to decide whom to nominate. Result Priyanka, Archana and Sumbul are nominated. Note Shiv and Gori get into a huge fight. Exits NA

Elsewhere, Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare get into a huge fight over the distribution of food among the contestants. Shiv and Sajid Khan blame Gori for stealing the food item and sharing it with her roommates.

Shiv asks Gori for tomatoes, but she refuses to listen to him. “Keep your attitude at home. I just asked for a tomato, and you have a problem giving that too,” Shiv tells Gori.

To this, Gori replies, “You blamed me for stealing food so now I am not going to touch anything. I will show my attitude.”

Shiv further says that her attitude will create problems for others, and she is not here “just to eat” but needs to contribute also. He suggests that she should at least assist those who are cooking by bringing ingredients from the rooms and stop showing attitude.

