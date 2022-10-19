Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Wins Hearts As He Says 'I Love Shah Rukh Khan' and Sings Tujhe Dekha Toh

Shah Rukh Khan is everyone’s favourite and is widely loved by all. And guess what? He is Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik’s dearest too. In a recent episode of Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss gave a reference to Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge while explaining a task. While Sajid Khan was explaining the same to Abdu, MC Stan asked him if he knows who SRK is. To this, the Tajikistani singer nodded in positive and revealed that he loves King Khan too.

“Yes, I know. I love Shah Rukh Khan, bro” Abdu said and sang the song Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam. Later, at several points during the task, Abdu was seen singing the song and aping the actor’s iconic step. Watch the video here:

Stan asking Abdu if he knows who Shahrukh Khan is Abdu say yes I love Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk and he starts singing “tujhe dekha toh yeh jana sanam” and does his iconic step ♥️@Abdurozikmusic#AbduRozik#BiggBoss16 • #BB16 #BiggBoss • pic.twitter.com/1hGJ9vBHKT — (@Abduburgir1) October 18, 2022

The video is now being widely shared by all on social media. Tweeting it, one of the fans wrote, “Salman and SRK are his favorite Indian actors.” Another person commented, “How amazing is this human (sic).”

Abdu Rozik has become everyone’s favourite ever since he entered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16. His popularity in the country has only multiplied and fans often hail him as the cutest contestant in the history of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, taking about Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is all set to make a smashing comeback and has three big movies in his pipeline. SRK is all set for Pathaan in which he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Jawan along with Nayanthara. Besides these, SRK will come together with Taapsee Pannu for Dunki.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here