Bigg Boss 16: After MC Stan Vs Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta Says Rapper Was 'Concerned' For Her; Netizens React

A massive drama unfolded inside the Bigg Boss season 16 house in a recent episode. It all started after MC Stan asked Shalin not to touch Tina Datta’s feet while her leg was hurt. However, the Do Hanso Ka Joda actor asked Stan not to interfere. The two hurled abuses at each other and went on to make some personal comments as well. The argument escalated to a level where other housemates had to jump in to prevent Stan and Shalin from physically hurting each other.

However, during Friday’s episode, we saw Tina Datta taking a stand for MC Stan when she stated that the rapper was only concerned for her. During her conversation with Sajid Khan, Tina lashed out at Sumbul Touqeer Khan for being ‘possessive’ towards Shalin. She further mentioned that Stan also had no intention to hurt anybody and was only concerned for her.

Later in the episode, Tina tried to tell Shalin that both, he and Stan were wrong in their fight. However, Shalin refused to listen and walked out of the conversation. Shalin even asked Tina to ‘choose sides’ but the Uttaraan actress clearly specified that even Stan is her friend.

Meanwhile, Tina Datta’s fans on social media are also not happy with Shalin’s behaviour towards the actress. Here’s how some of the fans reacted to the entire incident:

#ShalinBhanot ka Drama band karo!! He is ridiculous. Khudko #TinaDatta ka dost bulata hai, aur usse dard mein chodh kar #MCStan se jhagada kar raha hai. Arey itna hi tha toh jhagada badmein karke sabse pahele uss ladki ko medical attention dilwata na..#bb16— Rahul Jain (@1997rahuljain) November 18, 2022

most fake person i ever show is Shalin Bhanot STOP YOUR BAD ACTING SHALINpls stop using our tinzi #TinaDatta don’t needs you and your fake support if you have genuine care for her so you can’t fight with someone when she is cryingFAKE SHALIN BHANOT— sirf pyar Tina Datta ✨ (@pyarhepyar) November 18, 2022

Shalin, stop acting!! If you actually cared for Tina you wouldn’t let her cry in pain and fight for footage. You could’ve solved your issue with Stan later. But see, we all know, you’re using Tina! STOP!!fake friendship ka drama band karo tum #TinaDatta k nhi sumbu k layk ho..— TINAHOLIC❤️(TINA DATTA OFFICIAL FC) (@_Tina_Datta_FC) November 18, 2022

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

