In less than 48 hours from now, we will know the winner of Bigg Boss 16. The top five contestants who are competing for the trophy are - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and MC Stan. While fans of each of these contestants are voting and praying aggressively, Stan’s lovers in Pune (the place he hails from) found a unique way to show their support for the rapper.

Recently, MC Stan’s fans in Pune painted the rapper’s face on the walls of the city. Sharing a video of the same on social media, one of Stan’s fans wrote, “@m___c___stan IN THE HOUSE BABY ⚡️". Several other users reacted to it and wished luck to their favourite contestant. Watch the video here:

Recently, another video found its way to the internet in which Mc Stan supporters were heard singing the rapper’s tunes. People were captivated by Mc Stan’s lingo and enthusiastically applauded the rapper. In addition, banners appealing to people to vote for MC Stan have also been put in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. Needless to say, fans are continuously showering their love and support for Stan by making these gestures.

Even though MC Stan expressed his desire to quit Bigg Boss 16 soon after entering the show, he was later motivated by the host Salman Khan. His witty one-liners, trendy aesthetic, and pleasant personality has impressed the audience. In a recent episode, MC Stan was asked about his journey and transformation on the show when he said, “I have gained confidence now to speak up. When I used to perform on stage at that time, I would just sing and hardly spoke but now I have gathered the confidence to speak. Initially, when I came on the show I found the contestants over-hyped, pehle din kuch zyaada he energy thi main bola kya chalu hai bro, I was scared. (there was too much energy among the contestants since day 1)."

Read all the Latest Movies News here