Bigg Boss 16: Ali Fazal Demands Sajid Khan's Eviction From Salman Khan's Show

Filmmaker Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 has ignited a debate on social media. A large section of the audience is left disappointed with his entry into the reality show since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several women during the Me Too movement in India. Recently, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal also took to social media to demand Sajid’s eviction from Salman Khan’s show.

Ali shared a post on his Instagram stories that showed Sajid’s photo being lit on fire by a person with ‘#MeToo’ written on his arm. In the caption, Ali wrote, “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now”.

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra, Sherlyn Chopra, Uorfi Javed, Neha Bhasin and Mandana Karimi among others also slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for inviting the MeToo accused as a contestant. “He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let in watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Pls take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan,” Sherlyn Chopra tweeted.

“I would like to remind all of you that Sajid Khan has never aplogised to any of the girls he molested, or he preyed on or did whatever. He has not even apologised to the nation. But on the other hand, he keeps defending his actions. He is not sorry for it but keeps defending what he did. What an as*h**e,” Uorfi said.

Earlier this month, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking Sajid Khan’s ousting from Bigg Boss 16. “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show,” Maliwal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the makers are also considering to eliminate Sajid Khan from the show due to rising pressure from all. However, there’s no confirmation so far.

