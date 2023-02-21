Even though the Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have always maintained that they are just good friends, the two actors are often asked about their relationship status. But looks like even the former Udaariyaan couple is now tired of answering the same question again and again!

In a recent interview, Ankit Gupta was asked about this equation with Priyanka when the former reportedly lost his cool and lashed out at the journalist. “I want to say one thing, this is my and Priyanka’s relationship, and leave it to us, we will figure it out,” he told Pinkvilla.

Earlier also in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ankit maintained that they are just friends and claimed that even the makers of Bigg Boss 16 wanted him and Priyanka to play as a couple. “They wanted us to play together, as a couple but it was not possible either for me or for Priyanka. We are good friends. Our bond is very special. It was not possible for us to present our bond as a love story for a game. Yes, we also feel that they wanted us to play as a couple which did not happen," he told us.

Talking about his chemistry with the former Udaariyaan co-star, Ankit further added, “It is been two years that we have been justifying this. Now we just say that we have a great bond and if you want to think of something else and be happy, we want you to be happy."

The actor also clearly stated that he does not believe in the institution of marriage and said, “I feel that marriage is a man-made law and it is made for one’s own convenience. God has not said that one must marry. I don’t believe in this institution of marriage."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankit is currently seen in Junooniyatt which also stars his Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Gautam Vig.

