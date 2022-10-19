Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Tells Priyanka Fighting For Her Is His Choice, Fans Cherish Their Romantic Moment

Even though Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta often say that they are just ‘good friends’, their chemistry makes everyone wonder if there’s something cooking up between the two. Currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, the Udaariyaan couple always takes a stand for each other and are often tagged as a ‘couple’ in Salman Khan’s show. Amid all this, Colors TV has now dropped a promo, which has left PriyAnkit fans excited for the upcoming episode.

In the promo, Priyanka told Ankit if he thinks she’ll stop talking to him if they ever fight. “Main soch rahi hu ke main hamesha tera saath rahu (I am thinking I’ll stay with you forever),” she told him. Following this, Ankit also told Priyanka that he is ‘attached’ to her and added that standing by his side is his choice.

The promo has left Priyanka and Ankit fans in complete awe. “#PriyAnkit are most Genuine and Real friendship in Bigg Boss 16 house,” one of the fans wrote. “This is called love when both want to be together in every situation…no dikhawa no fakeness just for popularity🙌 audience love purity,” another social media user commented. “It’s really a cute couple Ankit n Priyanka 😍,” a third comment read.

This comes a day after captain Shiv Thakare decided to separate Priyanka and Ankit during a task and asked Sajid Khan to take either of them as their roommate.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Ankit’s bond is really becoming strong inside Bigg Boss 16 house with each passing day. Recently, Ankit was seen supporting Priyanka after Gori Nagori allegedly hit her. Prior to this, he also stood by his Udaariyaan co-star during the captaincy task.

Prior to her entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house, Priyanka also revealed in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha that she is open to finding love in the show. “Definitely. Waise acche mujhe bohot kam log lagte hai because I am very choosy. But yes, I am open for it. If I find a good guy… But let’s see what’s the situation inside the house. I have no idea what’s going to happen inside, and like I told you, I don’t plan anything. And I can never get into a relationship by planning. But yes, I’m open to it and if I find a good guy, I will totally not mind,” she told us.

