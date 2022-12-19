Bigg Boss 16: Archana Bursts into Tears After Fight With Priyanka, Says 'Ye Ankit Iska Kandha Hai'

Once best friends, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam could be seen fighting more often now. The two spark-hearted conversations each time they discuss any matter - whether it be cooking or cleaning. While we often see Archana maintaining her calm after her fights with Priyanka, in a new promo, we see the actress bursting out in tears. She shares her pain with MC Stan and calls Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s support (kandha).

ColorsTV shared the promo on their social media handle with the caption, “Archana hui emotional, kaise nikaalegi woh apne dil ke dard ka solution? 😓”

In the clip, Archana is seen venting out her pain while cooking food in the kitchen. At the same time, MC Stan is seen cleaning the dishes in the wash basin. We see Archana telling stan in Hindi, “I’ll get relief the day Ankit (who is her support) (kandha) leaves the house. She is taking pride in Ankit (who is her kandha). When we cry we don’t have anyone to tell our emotions to. She has got her support, watch us we all are alone and haven’t got anyone to speak to." MC Stan tries to console her.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after ex Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai took to the comments section to drop red heart emoticons.

In another promo posted on social media, Tina Datta and Archana Gautam are seen fighting over chicken. Tina can be seen arguing with Archana after Shalin Bhanot complained about Archana not making chicken for him despite his deteriorating health. Archana loses her calm and says she did not come to the Bigg Boss house to serve Shalin. Tina questioned Archana’s upbringing for not talking properly to her and Shalin.

In the clip, Archana, Tina and Shalin are seen talking in the kitchen area. Tina said to Shalin, “Saaf dil se khaana banakar khilaya hi nhi hai (she has not made food with a clean heart).” Archana replied, “Acha, aaj assi din hogye hai, aasi din se saaf mann se hi khana bana rahi hoon mai (I have been making food with good intentions only for so many days now).”

Immediately Shalin said, “Archana aap health pe kaise laa sakte hai (How can you bring someone’s health as matter of fight)?” Archana said, “Kya kar sakte hai, health aisi hi hai, yaha pe health chicken se judi hoti hai, kya kare (What can be done, at Bigg Boss’s house health is connected to this chicken only).”

Shalin asked Tina why did Archana not make chicken for him. Tina said she did ask Archana to make chicken, but she did not.

After hearing these statements, Archana said, “Naukar hoon, tere liye aayi hoon yaha? Tu lekar aaya hai yaha ghar se (Am I your servant, have I come for you, did you bring me here from my house)?” A furious Tina then said, “Tu tu kari karke mere se baat mat kar, woh aapki hai upbringing meri nhi (Don’t talk to me in this language, this is your upbringing, not mine)." Archana said, “meri hai, meri hai (Yes, this is my upbringing).” She continued further and said, “Koi aisa karega toh rehpta maarne ka ulta (If someone does like this, he or she should be slapped).” Tina raised her voice and said, “Maar kar dikha (slap me, then).”

It will be interesting to see how things that turn in the upcoming episodes.

Read all the Latest Movies News here