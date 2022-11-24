Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Calls Sajid Khan 'Good Director', Netizens Assume It's a Dig At #MeToo Allegations

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw a massive fight between Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam. It all started after the filmmaker taunted Archana during the ration task for being kicked out of the show earlier. “Some people believe their father runs this show," Sajid said to which Archana responded by saying, “Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge (If my father was this rich then he would have owned the show, you should ask your father to run the show)." While this lead to a mega fight between the two, they also hurled abuses at each other.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. During their war of words, Archana Gautam called Sajid Khan a ‘good director in the industry’. While Archana did not add anything to this, netizens are assuming that the actor-turned-politician was taking a dig at the #MeToo allegations against the filmmaker.

“Archana to Sajid “good director in the industry” was a dig at his metoo omg go kweeen#ArchanaGautam is one feisty woman. She isn’t scared of anyone and gives back to Sajid and gives him the sh!t he deserves #BB16 #ArchanaFTW," one of the Tweets read. Another social media user wrote, “archana to sajid “good director in the industry” was a dig at his metoo omg go kweeen".

For the unversed, Sajid Khan has been making headlines ever since he entered Bigg Boss 16. Several people have expressed disappointment over his participation in Salman Khan’s show. Bigg Boss 16 marks Sajid’s one of the first appearances after he was accused of sexual harassment in October 2018 by a few of his female colleagues.

