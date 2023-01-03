Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Locks Horns with MC Stan for House Cleaning; He Drags Her Father in Fight

Another day and another fight in Bigg Boss house! Archana Gautam is known for being outspoken and speaking her mind. The actress never holds back her opinions on matters in the show, and never ceases to answer back when needed. MC Stan and Archana often used to fight and get back together. However, this time again, the matter went out of hand. In a new promo of Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam and MC Stan are seen having a massive war of words as the actress accuses Stan of not cleaning the house.

In the clip, Archana is seen shouting at MC Stan for not cleaning the house. She also says that the rapper is staying in the house just because of his popularity. She even says that people don’t like such ‘ghatiya’ log. She shots and says “iske sare fans ko main batana chahti hu ki isne jhadu nahi lagayi.’ (I want to tell his fans that she didn’t broom the place.

Next, MC Stan drags Archana’s dad into the matter and says ‘Tere baap ka naukar hoon kya main?’ In her defence, Archana says that Bigg Boss is her father and he is indeed a servant of him. MC Stan drags the conversation low and says ill things about Bigg Boss. Later, we see Archana getting irritated and telling Stan that Salman Khan will scold him. They went on to blabber and continue their war of words.

The caption to the video posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle reads, " Archana aur Stan ke beech chhid gayi ghar ke kaamo ko lekar major fight. 😶‍🌫."

Soon after the video was shared, scores of social media users chimed into the comments section and reacted to both the contestant’s behaviours. One of Archana’s fans wrote, " Ye to hona hi tha BigBoss apke house me agar sab equal hai to sab ko equally Kam to karna hi hoga, hamne dekha hai wo kabhi kam nahi karta specially jab uski mandali se koi captain ho to. #ArchanaGautam." Another fan wrote, “Maza aa gaya .. archana akeli sab pe bhaari."

On the other hand, MC Stan fans took his side. One of the social media user commented, “Archana ko usi ke ghar ki dawaai de raha hai MC Stan," another comment reads, “Khelo khelo woman card khel Yahi kar sakte hai yeh shemde log."

Meanwhile, this week Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have been nominated for eliminations.

Read all the Latest Movies News here