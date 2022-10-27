Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Removed from Captaincy; Housemates Compete for Throne

The 16th season of Bigg Boss is churning out major drama. In the previous episode, the housemates were sparring over the captaincy task after the nomination. Shreejita De and Manya Singh were evicted from the reality show. After removing Archana Gautam from the captaincy on her wish, Bigg Boss gave the contenders a new task to shortlist candidates for the next captain. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were the first to participate in the task.

Nimrit, who is the first to reach the prison, decides to give up the food supplies. Moreover, she incites Gautam Vig’s rage and simultaneously fights with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Soundarya Sharma mocks Nimrit, saying that she would have chosen food had she gotten the role of a captain. Soundarya accused Nimrit of playing selfishly

Following this, when Stan reached the prison, Shiv advises him to choose food over the captaincy, but the food will only be shared among the four of them. Priyanka gets into an argument with Shiv and Nimrit. During the fight, she swears that she will not give them the food if she wins. Post which the alarm goes off and this time Gautam sits on the throne. When Soundarya is called inside the jail, she gives up the food, just like Nimrit did for Gautam. Nimrit draws attention to the decision’s hypocrisy. Despite Gautam pleading with Ankit Gupta for the throne, he decides to choose food, and Bigg Boss declares that there will be no captain on the throne this week.

While expressing how important captaincy is for Nimrit, she tears up. Gautam mocks her for prioritising her new friends over the old ones. In response to this, Nimrit says that it is her new friends who sit with her when she’s alone, not him.

Meanwhile, the nominated contestants for this week are as follows: Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta.

