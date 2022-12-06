Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Says Ankit Gupta Reminds Her of Jamie Dornan From Fifty Shades of Grey

The dynamics inside the Bigg Boss house are expected to change with the selection of Ankit Gupta as the new captain. However, in a recent episode, Archana Gautam opened up about her feelings for Ankit during her conversation with close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She admitted to Priyanka that she is fascinated by Ankit.

Priyanka and Archana were seated next to each other when Ankit passed by, and the model-turned-politician said she wished she had a friend like him too. Ankit overheard their conversation and joked that if they were dating, he would get drunk every night and they would have engaged in “naughty talks".

Later, as the Udaariyaan actor walked out the door, Archana told Priyanka that Ankit reminds her of Jamie Dornan from Fifty Shades of Grey. “Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh english waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai na, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh," she said. Priyanka agreed with Archana and asked her to talk to Ankit about her feelings.

Meanwhile, talking about the captaincy task, the BB house’s garden area was transformed into a Dhobi Ghat recently. Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan had their respective laundry stall with their photos pasted on them. Each stall had some clothes drying on the ropes. While the contenders were allowed to dirty these clothes, each participant also had a helper who kept cleaning the clothes. Soundarya Sharma cleaned clothes for Ankit and helped him in winning the task. Therefore, he was announced as the new captain of the house.

However, even though Siundarya worked as a washer for Ankit Gupta and helped him win the task, the latter saved Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from nominations. Soundarya later expressed her disappointment to him for not saving her in the nominations.

