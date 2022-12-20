Bigg Boss 16: Archana Locks Horns with Priyanka During Nomination, Says ‘Bina Kandhe Ke Khelna…’

A day after Archana Gautam was seen breaking down in tears after a fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the former is back on track again! In a new promo of Bigg Boss 16, Archana is seen locking horns with Priyanka during the nominations for elimination. We see her warning to play without Ankit’s support, later Ankit responds to Archana calling out Priyanka.

In a promo posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, we see Archana standing in front of Priyanka as they both stand behind brick walls. It seems that a task of nominations is being carried out. We see Archana locking horns with Priyanka as she warns her, “Aise khelna hai mujhe, bina kandhe ke (I want to play like this with you, without your support). " Soon Ankit takes offence, and says, “Aaja tu bhi lele kandha (you also can cry on my shoulder)." The clip starts with Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma talking about nominating Ankit Gupta. Towards the end, we see Priyanka making announcement that there is no “mudda" in the house and that’s why everybody is targeting PriyAnkit. It seems that most of the contestants are against Priyanka and Ankit now.

Check out the promo here:

In an old promo,Archana was seen bursting out in tears. She shared her pain with MC Stan and calls Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s support (kandha). In the clip, Archana is seen venting out her pain while cooking food in the kitchen. At the same time, MC Stan is seen cleaning the dishes in the wash basin. We see Archana telling stan in Hindi, “I’ll get relief the day Ankit (who is her support) (kandha) leaves the house. She is taking pride in Ankit (who is her kandha). When we cry we don’t have anyone to tell our emotions to. She has got her support, watch us we all are alone and haven’t got anyone to speak to." MC Stan tries to console her.

It will be interesting to see how things that turn in the upcoming episodes.

Read all the Latest Movies News here