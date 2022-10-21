Bigg Boss 16: Captain Shiv Thakare Punishes Priyanka Choudhary For Breaking THIS Rule

In less than a month, Bigg Boss 16 has caught everyone’s attention. In merely 19 days, we have seen in all in Salman Khan’s show – from massive arguments to ugly fights and romantic relationships. However, the drama in Salman Khan’s show will only increase in the upcoming episode.

On Friday, Colors TV share a new promo of the show in which Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary were seen sleeping in the show despite repeated alarms and warnings from house captain Shiv Thakare. Later in the promo, when Shiv enquired Priyanka about her duties of washing utensils, she told him that she’ll do it whenever she wants to. “I will do. I am not saying I will not do my duty but I’ll tell you when I want to do it,” she told Shiv. Noticing all this, Bigg Boss asked all housemates to gather in the living area and asked Shiv to punish contestant he wants to. In this regard, Shiv asked Priyanka to be locked inside a wooden box.

Shiv ke saath huye gharwaalon ke clash, kiske side se agree karte ho aap?😳 Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/qKVSy7NCyJ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 21, 2022

Surely, it will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show. Meanwhile, clearly, the promo has raised excitement among all for the upcoming episode. Reacting to the promo, one of the fans wrote, “Tables will turn for Archana also, today no one was working except Shiv”. Another social media user claimed that Shiv is biased and shared, “In this video, you can see Shiv has problems only with Priyanka”.

Meanwhile, when Priyanka will be locked inside a wooden box, Manya Singh will ask Abdu Rozik to throw shoes at her. However, the Tajikistani singer will decide not to.

Celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gori Nagori, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot.

