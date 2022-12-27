Bigg Boss 16: Contestants' Family Members To Enter BB House for Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss season 16 is continuing to keep fans glued and how! While in the previous day episode of the show, we saw the housemates fighting with each other for the task to grab ration. We also witness the housemates nominating their least favourite contestants. As seen in the show’s latest promo, the viewers will witness an explosive fight between Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam. And now another interesting update from the show has come up. The Bigg Boss contestants’ family members will be entering the show for a special task and will stay with them for a day, as per a tweet by Bigg Boss Tak, an insider page for the reality show.

The tweet reads, “Breaking! Family members of the contestants to enter the BB16 house this Saturday (31st Dec) for a day. They will stay inside the house for one day and will be doing special task. The episode will telecast on Sunday. #BiggBoss16."

The same was confirmed by yet another insider social media account Bigg Boss Taaza Khaba. It will be interesting to see how the contestants’ housemates will perform the task!

Meanwhile, another exciting update came from the BB house related to the upcoming wild card contestants.

“Breaking! Makers are looking to add 2 more Wild Card contestants in the upcoming week. They are currently in talk mode with channel and approached one. #BiggBoss16," read Bigg Boss Tak’s tweet.

Related to the recent BB promo that showcased Archana and Vikkas’ explosive fight, it seems that one of the contestants will be thrown out of the show.

“As seen in the promo, Archana and Vikas into an ugly fight wherein Archana spilling over hot water aggressively. Vikas retaliated aggressively too. Strict action to be taken this weekend. Salman Khan will decide who amongst Archana and Vikas will be thrown out of the show," read another tweet by Bigg Boss Tak.

Bigg Boss, which is now in its 16th season, airs Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by actor Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. He has remained as the host for the past eight years.

