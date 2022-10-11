Bigg Boss 16 Day 10 Highlights: Gautam Nominates Tina, Sreejita, MC Stan, Gori; Soundarya Makes Personal Comment on Priyanka

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya Sharma passed an insensitive comment on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary while discussing Ankit Gupta with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Nimrit pointed out that Ankit only follows Priyanka’s instructions and never uses his own mind. Soundarya agreed with Nimrit and said that Ankit’s mother is going to suffer a lot if Priyanka gets married to him.

In another incident, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sreejita De got into a heated argument with Gori Nagori after the latter came into the kitchen to wash her hand while they were cooking food. This led to an ugly fight between them. While Sreejita called Gori “standardless,” the latter hit back at the TV actress, saying “tumhara kya standard hai?” MC Stan came out in support of Gori and lashed out at Sreejita, Nimrit, Tina and Sumbul for sidelining Gori as she comes from a small town.

WEEK 2 NOMINATIONS Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De HOUSE CAPTAIN Gautam Vig TASKS RESULTS NOTES Sreejita De and Sumbul get into an ugly fight with Gori Nagori. PUNISHMENTS TWISTS Captain Gautam Vig is asked to nominate four contestants. EXITS

When the fight got escalated, Bigg Boss called captain Gautam into the confession room and asked him to name four contestants who were mainly responsible for the altercation. Gautam took Sreejita, Gori, MC Stan and Tina’s names. Later, Bigg Boss announced that it was a nomination task, and all the four contestants have been nominated for this week’s elimination. Shalin has already been nominated for two weeks after he got punished for pushing Archana during a captaincy task.

Bigg Boss’ announcement left Tina shocked as she was not expecting Gautam to nominate her. She was seen discussing the same with Shalin and even called Gautam “clever.” Tina pointed out that Gautam is playing safe by maintaining cordial terms with everyone including Priyanka. She also taunted Gautam for nominating her and said that he cannot remove her from the game as her fans and army will save her.

Meanwhile, Gautam told Soundarya that he doesn’t like the fact that Shalin flirts with her despite knowing about his feelings for the actress. Soundarya tried to pacify Gautam and said that she’d speak to Shalin about the same and would ask him to not do it.

