Bigg Boss 16 Day 100-101 Highlights: Farah Khan Celebrates Birthday With Sajid, Shares Funny Anecdotes
Bigg Boss 16 Day 100-101 Highlights: Farah Khan Celebrates Birthday With Sajid, Shares Funny Anecdotes

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 06:37 IST

Mumbai, India

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan recalled childhood anecdotes in the Bigg Boss house.

MC Stan's mother, Archana Gautam's brother were among the family members who visited the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Family members of various housemates have been entering the Bigg Boss house this weeek. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan visited the house to meet her brother Sajid Khan, who is a contestant this season. It was Farah’s birthday, which she celebrated with her brother and other contestants in the house.

Bigg Boss also asked Sajid to conduct an interview with Farah, so that people get to know more about her and their relationship. The brother-sister duo kept pulling each other’s legs all through the interview in their signature style of humour. “I have been coming to Bigg Boss for so many seasons. This time I had to come for free because of you," Farah joked.

WEEK 16
Captain
NomineesNimrit Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan
TaskFamily members take part in ‘Chicken task’ for captaincy
Result Not announced
ExitsNA
Notes

Sajid and Farah also recalled funny incidents from their childhood. Bigg Boss and the other contestants said that they were expecting Farah to get emotional, but that doesn’t happen.

Next day, Shiv’s mother, who was already in the house, takes her leave, alongwith Priyanka’s brother. MC Stan’s mother, Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan and Nimrit’s father come to visit. Archana gets upset about the fact that her mother did not come. Gulshan, Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare are seen dancing together to Hrithik Roshan songs.

