Bigg Boss 16 Day 100 Highlights: Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Nominated

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants got emotional after meeting their family members. While Sajid Khan’s filmmaker sister Farah Khan entered the reality show, Shiv Thakare’s mother also graced the show. Priyanka Choudhary also got emotional as she met her brother Yogesh Choudhary.

Farah Khan Calls Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s Relationship ‘Most Boring’

After Farah Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, she told Shalin Bhanot that his love story with Tina is ‘most boring’. She also said Tina never takes a stand for Shalin and even questioned their feelings for each other. Later, Farah also advised Tina to confess her feelings if she likes Shalin. She went on to tell Shalin and Tina that they should fake their relationship because their existing bond isn’t working at all. Besides this, Farah also appreciated Archana Gautam and asked her to maintain her sense of humour.

Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary Get Emotional

Shiv Thakare could not control his tears as his mother entered the show. She hugged and kissed him, leaving Shiv emotional. Shiv’s mother then hugged Abdu and Sajid Khan too. She also met Nimrit and called him ‘samajhdaar’. Besides Shiv’s mother, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother entered Bigg Boss 16 house and left the actress emotional. She hugged her brother and then introduced him to the rest of her co-contestants. While Priyanka jokingly introduced Nimrit as her ‘best friend’, she also asked her brother to meet Archana Gautam. Priyanka’s brother also hugged Abdu Rozik and told him that he is his favourite.

Week 16 Task Family members take part in the nomination task Nominations Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan Exits None Notes Farah Khan calls Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s love story ‘boring’

Nimrit, Sreejita, MC Stan and Sumbul Nominated

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss also announced the nomination task with a twist and asked the family members to nominate contestants. Following the task, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants who are nominated for elimination this week are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here