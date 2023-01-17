CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bigg Boss 16 Day 107 Highlights: Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma Nominated

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 07:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss 16: 4 contestants are nominated for eviction this week. (Photos: Instagram)

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss announced ‘Ticket to Finale week’ and made Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the captain of the house.

In less than a month from now, Bigg Boss 16 will have its finale week and therefore each passing day is important for the contestants. In the recent episode of Salman Khan’s reality show, we saw Bigg Boss announcing a nomination task titled, ‘Nomination ka dal dal’. As a part of this task, each contestant was supposed to name one person whom they would want to get evicted in the coming Weekend Ka Vaar. They had to nominate a contestant by pushing him/her into a swamp.

During the task, Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominated Tina Datta and taunted her saying, “you must have had a bigger contribution with Shalin, but not in the house." Sumbul also nominated Shalin. After Sumbul, Soundarya also nominated Tina and accused her of interacting in sign language with Tina Datta. This irked the Uttaran actress and the two got into a massive war of words. Tina also nominated Soundarya in return and said, “Archana ke pallu le bina, I don’t think she can play her game". Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also nominated Tina and Shalin. On the other hand, Priyanka nominated Soundarya and Sumbul. Archana nominated MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Shalin also mentioned that he would Soundarya and Sumbul to walk out of the house this week.

Week 17 
CaptainNimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Task‘Nomination ka dal dal’
NominationsTina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma
ExitsNone
NotesMassive argument between Soundarya and Tina over nomination

Following the task, Bigg Boss announced that the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week are - Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Meanwhile, in the same episode, we also saw Bigg Boss announcing ‘Ticket to Finale week’. Bigg Boss made Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia the captain of the house and shared that all contestants are supposed to strictly follow the house rules. If they break rules, the house captain will be punished and ticket to finale will be taken away. After the task was announced, we also saw Tina, Priyanka and Shalin discussing how to break rules so that Nimrit loses her ticker to finale.

