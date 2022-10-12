Bigg Boss 16 Day 11 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Confesses Love for Tina Dutta, Archana Gautam-MC Stan Lock Horns

In the latest episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, viewers witness some exciting and shocking confessions, fights, fun and a lot of drama. Shalin Bhanot confessed his feelings for Tina Datta to Gautam Vig. Later, Gautam teased Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous simultaneously. Later in the episode, Shalin also says ‘I love you’ to Tina while having a freewheeling conversation with her. However, Tina takes it jokingly. Gautam then intervenes and jokes that as a Captain, he needs to take care of the safety of the women in the house.

Bigg Boss then asked the housemates to form two different teams led by Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Ahluwalia and direct and shoot a video featuring Abdu Rozik. Whoever makes the most creative video, according to the housemates, gets special power. After both of them made good videos on Abdu’s song Chota Bhaijaan, the housemates crown Priyanka as the winner. Bigg Boss then asks her to allocate rooms to the contestants.

Week 2 Nominations Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Mc Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De House Captain Gautam Vig Tasks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur have to make videos with Abdu Rozik Results Priyanka wins the task Notes Shalin Bhanot confesses his feelings for Tina Twists Priyanka gets the special power to allocate rooms Exits None

On the other hand, Archana Gautam and MC Stan lock horns. The latter abuses the former after which she breaks down. However, Stan later apologises to Archana and hugs her. Archana, who was still sobbing, seemed to accept his apology but asked him not to abuse her further.

Later at night, Archana, who is sharing the room with Shalin, tries to scare him. Tina and Sumbul, too, join in and try to prank him. While he seems to be a little annoyed at the prank at midnight, he doesn’t make any issue out of it.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here