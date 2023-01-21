Bigg Boss 16 Day 111 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Has a Mental Breakdown, Says He is Getting Anxiety Attacks

The day starts with Shalin Bhanot looking out and beyond the boundaries of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Then a discussion between Nimrat, Shiv and MC Stan ensues. Archana comes in, saying how she had given a milk carton to MC Stan, but never got the favour in return. Nimrit and Shalin Bhanot are later seen having a discussion about Tina’s fake attitude. Shalin seems confused about Tina’s behaviour with his mother when she came in. Nimrit says Tina deliberately tried to create a love angle with Shalin.

The dog Mahin ends up eating Tina’s omelette. Bigg Boss 16 will reach its finale in a few weeks. Well-known visionary mentor and astrologer Sauresh Sharma enters the house. He starts his session by calling Shalin the most interesting contestant. He says that women in his life have often lead to his downfall. He tells Shalin that its time he learns his lessons. Later, in a one-on-one interaction, Sauresh tells Shalin that he had entered Bigg Boss as a possible winner, but his chances seemed to get lower as time passed.

He also tells Tina Datta to be more carefree, saying that whatever she takes stress about, runs farther away. He also says that Tina has had heart broken sometime ago. He also cautions Priyanka against letting one emotion from holding her back from prosperity. He also says that he won’t be surprised if he sees Sumbul as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

Sauresh talks about Archana Gautam’s intuitive powers. He also tells Shiv not to let his innocence go. He also tells MC Stan to take criticism with a smile, and predicts the possibility of a foreign collaboration.

Week 17 Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Nominations Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma Task Nil Exits None Notes Shalin has a long conversation with Bigg Boss about his mental state

Shalin later says he wants to be called into the confession room as she wants to talk to Bigg Boss. When he is finally invited into the confession room, Shalin keeps insisting that he will talk frankly if the footage is not telecast. He says he is getting anxiety attacks and is not mentally stable. Shalin also talks about contracts, his own and that of the other contestants. He wants to talk to Bigg Boss “off the grid" and says that after four months he wants 5 months offline with Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss also offers a session with a psychiatrist, but Shalin keeps insisting he doesn’t want to talk to him. He also asks to speak to his lawyer as he suspects that the 15 weeks he had committed are over. Shalin also says he doesn’t want to throw away the hard work he has put into the show, but doesn’t know where is it all going. “Something is going on in my head, something is not right. These guys do not stand a chance in front of me," Shalin says.

“Tina and Priyanka have a lot of negativity, and I can’t stand her laughter. The mandali does not talk to me. Archana’s voice sounds haunting to me… This extension is not going well for me," Shalin says. He also insists he does not want to run away from the show.

