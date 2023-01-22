Bigg Boss 16 Day 112 Highlights: Inconsolable Tina Datta Says 'I Want to Go Home, Todd Diya Mujhe'

Salman Khan confronts Tina Datta about things she has said about Soundarya Sharma. Salman plays a clip of Archana saying that Tina and Shalin had said things about ‘fake love’ involving Soundarya. Shalin also says that Tina has spread many rumours about other people in the house. Other contestants are also asked about who are the people who are trying to set narratives in the house, and most people name Tina and Shalin.

Salman asks Tina and Shalin to talk about each other without hesitation and repeat the things they have said about each other. Nimrit says Shalin has said that he has felt manipulated by Tina. Priyanka said that Shalin told Tina that she ‘leaves one man and clings to another’.

Soundarya breaks down in front of Salman and says that she gets dragged into fights between Shalin and Tina, her relationship with Gautam Vig gets highlighted repeatedly. Salman asks why she hasn’t taken a stand so far, and Soundarya says it’s all because she didn’t want to repeat those points.

Shalin and Tina’s relationship becomes the main topic of conversation between Salman Khan and the housemates. A lot of back and forth happens between Shalin and Tina, as Salman Khan keeps confronting them about things they have said about each other.

Salman asks Tina, “If you knew that Shalin has been planning things from outside of the Bigg Boss house, why have you brought it up now?" Tina and Shalin’s PR managers outside the house also become a part of the conversation. Apparently there was a conversation about Shalin and Tina possibly teaming up in the house, which Shalin denies again.

Priyanka speaks up as a support for Tina, who breaks down after being questioned repeatedly. She cries inconsolably and says she wants to take a voluntary exit. “I am being blamed for everything," says Tina in front of Salman, who says that she is revealing a lot of things now, after 15 weeks, because things are not okay anymore between her and Shalin.

Priyanka tries to console Tina while she bawls in the room. Shalin feels bad when he sees Tina crying and tries to make a conversation with her, but Priyanka tells him off. Other housemates, like Shiv, tell Shalin to stay away from Tina.

