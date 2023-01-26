Bigg Boss 16 Day 116 Highlights: Priyanka Choudhary, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot Nominated

Bigg Boss 16 Day 116 Highlights: The equations between the contestants are changing with each passing day. As the show is nearing its end, the housemates are not hesitating in nominating their nemesis. In the latest episode, we see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary calling Shalin Bhanot ‘ganda aadmi,’ we also see Sumbul Touqeer bursting in tears as she nominates Priyanka, and she hits back at her and tells her not to touch. The Imlie star explains that she was the one who consoled the Udaariyaan actress when she was going through a low point. Here is a breakdown of the episode:

Bigg Boss commands contestants to empty their bedrooms:

While the drama quotient is no less in the Bigg Boss 16 house, to make the last few weeks more interesting Bigg Boss commands the contestants to empty their bedrooms and now only three bedrooms would be open. The contestants are asked to decide amongst themselves about how they would want to share it. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka go all out for the task and warn the contestants to dare not to take their space in the open bedrooms.

Archana Gautam takes to Shayari:

Archana Gautam impresses the housemates with her poetic skills. She recites her Shayari to Priyanka and Tina Datta. Tina even compliments her saying that she is improving with each passing day. The trio develop a bond. Later, Priyanka too joins Archana in her shayari streak. The actress enjoys a lot after reciting shayari and says ‘Salman Khan’ made her a shayar (poet).

Priyanka and Sumbul’s fight during nominations:

Bigg Boss introduces the nominations task and asks housemates to take the names of any 2 contestants for eliminations Sumbul goes to Priyanka’s face and tells her not to interpret her tears as a sign of weakness. She receives it back from Priyanka when she instructs her not to replay film-like dialogues. This gets more fun to watch as the ex-love birds who were head over heels for each other have now turned enemies, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are at each other’s throats. Shalin nominates Tina, and when Tina calls him out on his hypocrisy for not finding her fake up until this point, he calls her “fake.” Additionally, he expressed his hatred for Tina Datta by calling her a bad person and saying, “I hate you, Tina Datta.” Shiv Thakare gets nominated by Archana Gautam. Tina too gets targeted by MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and others. In the end, Priyanka, Tina, Shiv and Shalin get nominated for elimination. Lately, Shalin has been not in a good state of mind. During nominations, he was targeted again and fingers were pointed at his character.

It will be interesting to see who will run out of the show during this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

