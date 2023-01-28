Bigg Boss 16 Day 119 Highlights: Farah Khan replaces Salman Khan as the host of the controversial show as the finale is approaching. The show’s host gets super excited to take over the duties, as she herself is a big fan of the show. After greeting the audience, Farah welcomes singer Mika Singh who promotes his song Miss You and entertains the inmates with his melodious voice. The Weekend Ka Vaar is edgy and entertaining as it is graced by Anil Kapoor, who awaits the streaming of his upcoming series ‘The Night Manager’. The superstar seems delighted to see Archana, who has added yet another feather to her cap by turning a Shayara in the coveted house. ‘The Night Manager’ star requests Archana to recite a sher for him with closed eyes. A breakdown of the episode here:

Mika Singh plays a task with the housemates:

He conducts a fun task that involves contestants giving each other a zor ka jhatka (an electric shock) while citing a reality check they need. We see the housemates targeting each other. Priyanka takes Shalin Bhanot’s name. Sumbul too nominates Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and reasons that she considers the Imlie actress weak and makes fun of her shedding tears, at the same time - Mika Singh plays a song on guitar. MC Stan targets Archana, after which Mika complements her and says that everyone loves her, and she will surely become a politician, and he will also vote for her. Mika asks Archana to sing Lag Ja Gale but she couldn’t sing as she was receiving shocks from the electric watch. Next, we see Shiv also naming Archana Gautam, and at the same time, Mika sings Dard e Dil. Then Shalin Bhanot is called out, and he takes Priyanaka’s name and blames her for influencing people and misbehaving with him - Mika sings Chura Liya Hai Tumne on Guitar. Mika then wishes everyone all the best and leaves the house.

Week 18 Captains Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Nominations Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot Tasks Contestants choose Ace, King, Queen and Joker among themselves Exits NA Notes Farah Khan asks Priyanka to step away from Queen’s tag

Anil Kapoor plays The Night Manager task with the housemates

The Night Manager star makes a powerful entry into the house. Soon, he requests Archana to recite a sher for him with closed eyes and as she launches into her recital, he surprises her with a hug at Farah’s behest. He then assigns a task to the housemates to cite the name of the one contestant, who’s a manager and whom they are managing. What goes down as a jhakaas highlight is an unmissable face-off between MC Stan and Anil Kapoor, who compete over who nails the Indian ghetto. Later, MC Stan teaches the rapper lingo to Anil Kapoor. In the end Shiv Thakare and Priyanka win, Anil Kapoor calls Priyanka day manager and Shiv as the night manager.

Housemates asked to give tags of King, Queen, Ikka and Joker:

During the game, Archana called Priyanka a ‘rani’ or queen as all things and moves are going around her. She dubs Sumbul joker. Their friendship has rekindled after a fallout. Sumbul was called ‘joker’ of the house because the housemates said she was playing the game with her group and did not have any individual position on the matters. In the end, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets the tag of Ikka, and Archana turns out to be the joker. Everyone chooses Shiv Thakare as King and Priyanka as the Queen.

Farah Khan takes away Queen’s title from Priyanka Choudhary:

As Farah Khan joined the housemates through the TV, Priyanka targeted Shiv and called him un-gentleman-like. Next, we see Farah Khan calling Tina ‘rani’ or queen of the house and saying that all conversations and activities are revolving around her. The episode ends after she is asked to sit near the Queen’s card.

Read all the Latest Movies News here