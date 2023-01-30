Bigg Boss 16 is inching close to its finale week and therefore with each passing day, the entertainment and drama in the house is getting higher. In the recent episode, was saw Salin Bhanot jumping out of happiness after Tina Datta’s eviction from the show. He climbed on the couch and was heard shouting ‘aaj main bohot khush hu (I am very happy today)’.

This leaves Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam disappointed. The two accused Bhanot of playing the victim card and alleged that the Do Hanso Ka Joda actor had also used Soundarya Sharma in the past. This led to a heated argument between the three. Shalin defended himself and accused Archana of ‘gandi soch’.

Later in the episode, Archana Gautam also discussed Shalin’s behaviour with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. While Archana called Shalin one of the most cunning contestants in the show, Nimrit agreed with her.

Shekhar Suman also graced the episode with his segment, ‘Big Bulletin’. He talked about how very few contestants are now left in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He also joked about Archana Gautam speaking in English earlier this week. When Shekhar asked Archana about who is a ‘girgit’ in the show, the model-turned-politician named Shalin and alleged that he makes friends as per his convenience. She went on to say that whatever Shalin does is not ‘acting’ but ‘nautanki’.

Meanwhile, it was Tina Datta who walked out of the house during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Following her eviction from the show, Tina mentioned how she does not want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever again and told Pinkvilla, “I don’t think I would want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever in my life after everything that I have gone through." Talking about the equation between the two, Tina added, “there is no equation, there is no bond".

