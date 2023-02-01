Bigg Boss 16’s nomination special in the house puts the contestants in a tough spot and it all turns out to be a game of fate and luck instead of removing grudges against each other. The contestants get confused when Bigg Boss informs them that each contestant will have to count in their head till nine minutes and the contestants most close to the actual nine minutes will win the task and get safe from elimination. The housemates think that it is an easy task until Bigg Boss informs them that there is a twist and reveals that they will be interviewed by a special host – Ken Ferns who will show them some comments from the audience. This nomination special didn’t turn out as easy as the contestant holding their own luck. Here is a breakdown of the episode:

The episode starts with Archana Gautam trying to make amends with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after they had a roaring fight with each other over chapati. Nimrit too says sorry for using a bad word for Archana. She then asks her for tea, but the Chhoti Sardarni actress denies it.

Week 18 Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Nomination Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare Task NA Exit NA Notes Shalin Bhanot in disbelief after reaching the finale

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to make teams for the nomination round. Nimrit is saved from the process as she is the captain of the house. Next, contestants are given cards with the message “What’s the time?" Bigg Boss warns that the contestants now don’t have the time to waste time. Next, contestants are asked to calculate 9 mins, and the team which is close to 27 mins, will win the round and the defeated team will be nominated. Archana goes first and gets to know about positive comments by netizens on social media, she gets extra delighted. Next, Archana decides her finale dress with Ken Ferns, and then she realised her 9 minutes have been completed. Next, Shalin is called for the task. Shalin too is shown some positive comments about himself, Ken too complements his style and appreciated his game. In the meanwhile, Archana gossips with Priyanka about Shiv Thakare being under stress for nominations. Next, Sumbul is called by Bigg Boss to take part in the task. She is concentrated on the task and counts 9 minutes on her fingers. At the same time, Archana and Shalin strike a small fight. She gets fashion advice from Ken. He also tells her that she is known for her dance moves and crying. He advised her to experiment with her outfits. Shiv then goes next and starts counting. He then discusses his clothing with the host and steps out after he feels 9 minutes got completed.

Next, MC Stan is called for the task. He gets super delighted to know about fans and their comments. He then receives feedback from Ken. He then receives fashion advice from Ken, as he often wears brands. He then says he will also wear some baggy clothes. Ken then removes his diamond necklace after he feels a complex from Stan’s jewellery. He then gives advice to Ferns about the outfit he would like. Next, Priyanka is called for the task. She receives many compliments from the fans on social media, as well as from Ken. Next, Priyanka patiently listens to Ken, to which Bigg Boss interrupts and asks if she hasn’t got anything to say. The actress says she wants to get the info from Ken about the outside. Next, Priyanka discusses her fashion choices with Ken, after which she walks out.

At the end of the process, Nimrit is asked to go to the activity area to receive advice on her fashion choices. She feels obliged by the love she has received from fans on social media. She walks out after a small chit-chat with Ken. Bigg Boss then informs the timing of the contestants. At last, Sumbul is announced to take 18 minutes to make the mandali lose to the other team including Archana, Shalin and Priyanka. We see Archana celebrating the victory and her confirmation to the finale by her dance to a Punjabi song. On the other hand, Shalin couldn’t believe the fact that he has reached the finale and requested Bigg Boss to confirm the same.

The episode ends with Sumbul being emotional and locking herself in the washroom. At first, Nimrit comes to speak to her, and later Shiv and MC Stan join too. Later, Nimrit makes an issue of her taking extra time for the task. The episode ends with Archana Gautam commenting about Shalin not believing the fact that he has reached the finals, and calling him Nautanki.

