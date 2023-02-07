In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, a major twist took place after the makers announced a surprise eviction. A number of ardent Bigg Boss viewers entered the house and took part in live voting. Bigg Boss gave three tasks two the contestants and asked the live audience to vote for the inmate they think should not be eliminated from the show.

In the first round, housemates were supposed to explain why they deserve to stay in the show. While Archana Gautam called her the most entertaining, Shiv Thakare also talked about his journey. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwali also recalled how she has been the strongest despite being repeatedly targeted by all. MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot also talked about their experiences. Following this, Bigg Boss asked the audience members to vote for their favourite contestants but kept the votes confidential.

In the second round, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to talk about why they are better than their rivals. During this round, Archana claimed that she survived the show without any mandali. On the other hand, Nimrit attacked Archana and recalled the times when the latter used unparliamentary language in the show. Nimrit also called Shalin fake. MC Stan also called him confusing. Priyanka spoke against Nimrit and claimed that the latter always had a support system in the show.

WEEK 19 Task Audience members enter show Result Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets evicted Nominations None

After the voting for the second round, Bigg Boss announced the third and the final round. As a part of this round, housemates were asked to perform and entertain the audience. While Shalin and Archana left everyone laughing out loud with their dance, Shiv and Nimrit also grooved to ‘Kala Chasma’. Priyanka also performed on the song, ‘Param Sundari’ whereas MC Stan flaunted a rap song.

After all the tasks were over, Bigg Boss shared that this nomination was one of the fairest because it was entirely based on live voting by the audience. He then announced Nimrit’s eviction which left everyone shocked. The Choti Sardarni actress also broke down in tears and hugged Shiv and Stan. After Nimrit’s eviction, Priyanka told Shalin, ‘she really wanted to be here’.

