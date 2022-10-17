Bigg Boss 16, Day 16 Highlights: Shekhar Teases Tina-Shalin; Sajid Upsets Nimrit With His TV Stars Comment

Bigg Boss 16, Day 16 Highlights: Come Sunday night and Shekhar Suman takes over the hosting duties. The actor-comedian returned with his segment, Bigg Bulletin, and did not spare any contestant. In his own unique way, he joked about the games that are being played while also teasing each member. Here are the best moments from the episode:

Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik set friendship goals:

Shekhar hailed Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik’s friendship, comparing their relationship with that of a ‘mama-bhatija’. He then asked the duo to review their fellow contestants. While Sajid called Manya the least entertaining contestant, Shekhar advised her to be more involved in the game.

Sumbul Touqeer back on track:

During the segment, Shekhar joked about Sumbul and her changing equations. Seemingly referring to her changing bond with Shalin Bhanot, the comedian asked Sumbul about her time at the house. The Imlie actress confessed that she was a little lost in the Bigg Boss 16 house but is slowly getting back on track.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Tina Datta’s ‘Shalin’ Behaviour:

Poking fun at her bond with Shalin Bhanot, Shekhar teased Tina Datta by suggesting that she’s a great actress and is able to mask her feelings for him easily. While he asked her to repeat that she is single and ready to mingle, Tina reassured him that she does not want to mingle with Shalin.

Group wars:

Shekhar invited Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare to sit down with him for a one-on-one chat. During the chat, they tackled a few fan questions. Shekhar also asked them about the groups being formed in the Bigg Boss house. While the Bigg Boss 16 participants were sharing their thoughts on it, Sajid said that he isn’t part of a group but he just spends time with his ‘roomies.’ He also added that the successful television actors on the show have formed a group who are sticking together. This statement left many sour, including Gautam and Nimrit.

A new fight in the making:

After Shekhar leaves the house, Priyanka Chahar and MC Stan seem to be in the center of a fight. It started when Priyanka confronted Stan about bathroom cleanliness. The music artist got angry at Priyanka’s nagging and that leads to some tension. He joined Gori Nagori and Shiv to talk about Priyanka. As though the situation wasn’t tense enough, Priyanka got into an argument with Gori. Things take a surprising turn when Tina and Stan began talking. They decide to plot against her.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here