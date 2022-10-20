Bigg Boss 16 Day 19 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig Lock Horns Over Sumbul Touqeer

The October 19 episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 saw contestants Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig get into a heated argument over Sumbul Touqeer. Shalin also locks horns with Tina Datta, with whom he was a good friend initially. Tina, Gautam, and Ankit Gupta joke with Sumbul which she couldn’t take. She then leaves the room and talks to Shalin about the matter. However, Shalin and Gautam break into a fight when Shalin enters the room. The two throw around shady remarks as Shalin tries to stand up for Sumbul. Sumbul tries to stop the fight but the effort goes in vain.

Later Shalin leaves the room. Sumbul tells him to let her take a stand for herself but Sajid Khan lashes out at her for contradicting her statement. she had earlier said that she wants Shalin to take a stand for her but she also wants to make her point. Sajid tells her that if she wants others to fight with her, they will, but then she can’t stop them and tell them that she needs to fight her own battle. and if she decides to take a stand for herself then people will not interfere.

Week 3 Nominations House Captain Shiv Thakare Tasks Collection Ration Results Notes Twists Exits

<p style=”text-align: center;”><strong><span style=”color: #0000ff;”>TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO</span></strong></p>

<iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/KytVfeu4Qu4″ width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe>

Later Bigg Boss arranges for a ration shop in the garden area and assigns a task to the housemates. Abdu Rozik and Sajid are the shopkeepers whereas Shiv Thakare is the supervisor. Before the task begins, MC Stan and Archana get into a heated argument. MC however breaks down after the fight and Soundarya tries to console him.

Meanwhile, Shalin and Tina have a confrontation and both accuse each other of hurting their emotions and breaking their hearts. However, they both get teary-eyed and hug it out.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here