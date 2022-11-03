Bigg Boss 16 Day 32 Highlights: Gautam Vig Accuses Shalin Bhanot of Suggesting Him To Fake Relationship

In the recent episode of Salman Khan’s show, Bigg Boss turned his house into a courtroom as a part of the task. During the first round, Bigg Boss declared Ankit Gupta and Gori Nagori as the judges and accused Gautam Vig of faking his relationship with Soundarya Sharma. While Nimrit stood against him as a lawyer, MC Stan backed him.

During the task, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam called Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship fake. Shalin Bhanot also questioned Gautam and asked if he even likes Soundarya. Tina Datta also said, “Their wavelength never used to match. It is quite weird”. Reacting to these allegations, Gautam also accused Shalin of suggesting to him to fake a relationship. In this regard, Gautam alleged that even Shalin is faking his relationship with Tina.

Week 4 Tasks Bigg Boss turns the garden area into a courtroom Results MC Stan wins round one, Nimrit defeats Soundarya in round two Punishments Bigg Boss punishes Soundarya Sharma for speaking in English Nominated contestants Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Elimination None

During the second round of the courtroom task, Bigg Boss accused Gautam of faking his friendship with Shalin Bhanot. However, this time, Soundarya turned lawyer to support him. Judges of the second round, Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta declared Nimrit as the winner announcing that Gautam is being friends with Shalin only for the sake of footage.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss also lashed out at Soundarya Sharma for repeatedly speaking in the English language inside his house. Not just this, but he also punished her for removing her mic for speaking to Gautam. Bigg Boss declared that because of Soundarya’s carelessness, half of the house’s ration is being reduced.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

