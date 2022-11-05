Bigg Boss 16 Day 34 Highlights: Salman Khan Calls Shalin 'Chicken' Bhanot; Abdu Rozik Is New Captain

Bigg Boss 16 Day 34 Highlights: Weekend Ka Vaar episode turned out to be quite interesting as the show’s host Salman Khan took the case of Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. While Salman reprimanded Shalin for his constant complaints about chicken and lack of protein. On the hand, Archana Gautam was seen crying over the shortage of clothes. Bigg Boss even sent a letter to her saying all her belongings have been sent. The episode also saw Soundarya and Shiv discussing their relationship and Gautam also shares how he is uncomfortable with Shiv touching her. Here is a breakdown of the episode:

Abdu Rozik becomes Captain of the house

As the show starts, Salman Khan gives viewers a recap of what happened in the previous episode, and how Gautam outsed Tina Datta from the captaincy task which led to a fallout between Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot. Next, we see MC Stan and Gori being removed from the captaincy task and finally Abdu Rozik becoming the captain of the house for the first time. Abdu as the new captain of the house is seen dividing the work duties. Housemates agree to whatever work he assigns to each and every one.

Salman Khan reprimands Shalin Bhanot for his chicken demand

Salman is seen losing his cool over Shalin. Salman Khan said in Hindi,” Shalin your demand for chicken has become too much. Right before the task, or before sleeping. Why are you sending this Bigg Boss.” Salman Khan added. “You are going to irritate me today and then inside you would irritate Bigg Boss.” Later on, Salman says that the protein need can also be completed with soya, pulses and other products.

Archana Gautam cries for her clothes

Archana Gautam cries over the shortage of clothes. She accuses the makers of not sending her clothes to her, and she even locks herself in the washroom and cries. Bigg Boss even sends a letter to her saying all her belongings have been sent. Later on, Salman takes her case and explains they have been delivering her belongings to her. Salman even says that the makers won’t create an app for tracking her stuff from the house, since the show’s format is not to let the contestants contact the outside world.

Salman Khan accuses Salman Khan of hypocrisy

Salman asks what is Sajid even doing on the show because he is barely seen throughout the episode. In response, the filmmaker says, “I will show my cards at the right time.” Later, Salman Khan also brings up Sajid Khan’s behaviour towards Gautam Vij last week. He called the filmmaker a “hypocrite” for taking a stand on something first but changing his stance too soon. He tells Sajid, “these are double standards”

Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig discuss their relationship

Gautam and Soundarya discuss how he is uncomfortable with Shiv Thakare touching her. They even discuss the list of Soundarya’s boyfriends. Gautam says he is unable to explain his feelings to her and gives the actress an option to be friends in the house. He even shared that they can explore a relationship outside of the house. Gori said that Tina and Nimrit are causing problems between Gautam and Soundarya. In later half of the show, Gori Nagori tells Gautam-Soundarya that Tina and Nimrit are causing problems between them.

