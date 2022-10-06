Bigg Boss 16 Day 4 Highlights: MC Stan in Tears After Fighting With Shiv, Abdu Loses Task

The latest episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 saw a lot of drama and dance as internet sensation Kili Paul entered the house and shook a leg with the contestants. Paul entered the controversial show for a few moments and danced to the song ‘Cheez Badi Hai Mast.’ Abdu Rozik was seen having a great time dancing with the Tanzanian content creator before the latter exited the house.

Bigg Boss then asks Rozik and MC Stan to perform against each other and asks their managers to convince other housemates to make reels with them. Shiv Thakare is assigned as Rozik’s manager while Sumbul Touqeer is Stan’s manager. It is also announced that whoever wins the task, gets a special power. Shiv and Sumbul try to convince everyone to make reels with their respective talents.

Ultimately, housemates make the most videos with Stan which results in him and Sumbul winning the task. Bigg Boss then reveals that they will get the special power to change the contestants’ beds before the lights go off.

Nominations Sajid Khan, Mc Stan, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Shiva Thakare and Archana Gautam. Twists NA House Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Tasks MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were asked to make reels Results MC Stan and his manager Sumbul won Notes More drama unfolds in Bigg Boss house Punishments NA Exits NA

On the other hand, Soundarya Sharma and Manya Singh lock horns in the kitchen. However, Manya later apologises to Soundarya, after having a conversation with Gautam.

Later, Tina Dutta asks Shalin whether he has something going on with Sumbul. Shalin disagrees and says they are just friends. Tina reasons that she gets possessive about her friends.

The episode ended with a mega war of words between Stan and Shiv. Stan thought Shiv was taking a dig at him and lashed out. Shiv tried to clear his misunderstanding but Stan lost his calm, which led to Shiv getting angry as well. However, later at night, Sajid Khan was seen consoling an emotional Stan. As he broke down, he took him to Shiv’s room and asked them to reconcile. They finally cleared up their misunderstanding.

