Bigg Boss 16 Day 41 Highlights: Soundarya Sharma Leaves Gautam Vig In Tears

Bigg Boss 16 Day 41: All is not well between Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig. Before Salman Khan addressed Archana Gautam’s elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar, the episode revealed that Soundarya and Gautam got into a fight. A few weeks after Soundarya stood up for Gautam in front of Salman, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant decided to test the authenticity of Gautam’s love.

Soundarya’s intention about testing Gautam did not remain a secret for too long. When Gautam learned about her test, he was upset. As a result, he got into a massive fight with Soundarya and distanced himself from her. A few moments later, a sad Gautam was seen seated beside Sajid Khan and was in tears. When Sajid asked him the reason, Soundarya walked in and tried to console him but failed.

Gautam also refused to eat. When Soundarya found out, she tried to convince him to eat. However, it only resulted in another fight. While the trouble in paradise continued, there was trouble mounting in the kitchen as well.

Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got into a heated fight when they were in the kitchen. Priyanka was seen at the counter, making rotis. But Tina walked in and was in charge of making rice. When she moved the paratha pan without asking Priyanka, the latter got upset and began shouting at her. Priyanka accused Tina of being bossy in the kitchen while Tina denied it. The fight grew loud when Tina tried to overpower Priyanka’s voice. However, Priyanka wasn’t bogged down by Tina’s tactic. She continued to shout at Tina before she stormed out of the kitchen.

Tina was then seen speaking with Shalin Bhanot. She claimed that it was Sumbul Touqeer Khan must have planted the thought of Tina being bossy in the kitchen in Priyanka’s mind.

