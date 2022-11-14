Bigg Boss 16 Day 43 Highlights: Sajid Khan Argues With Priyanka As She Takes Stand For Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 Day 43 Highlights: After all the melodrama and huge fights that took place between Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare inside the Bigg Boss 16 house that led to her elimination, the politician-actor re-entered the show. Just before her entry, Sajid Khan arhued with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and others. After Salman Khan announced Archana Gautam’s return, Sajid Khan came to Archana’s friends Priyanka, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit and Gautam and discussed the whole incident between Archana and Shiv Thakare again. As the episode progressed, we saw Bigg Boss’ big announcement to stop the supply of cigarettes. Here’s a breakdown of the episode:

Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s rift

Before Archana Gautam’s entry into the house, Sajid Khan came to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to say that he doesn’t support violence. As Priyanka along with Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vij, rooted for Archana, they clarified that they don’t support violence but Shiv’s planning to ‘trigger’ Archana was wrong. Ankit even reiterated Salman Khan’s words and said that Shiv purposely repeated the words which triggered Archana, leading to her action and eviction from the show.

Week 7 Nominations NA Task NA Result NA Note Archana Gautam re-enters Bigg Boss House Twists Bigg Boss stops cigarettes Exit NA

Archana Gautam re-enters the house

Archana Gautam received an extra warm welcome as she re-entered the house. After her return to the house, Archana hugged Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vij tightly. They were extremely delighted to see her in the house. Archana hugged Shiv Thakare and others too except Tina Datta post her re-entry.

Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dance to make Tina Datta jealous

After her return, Archana is seen as extremely happy. She even feeds a bite of food to each member of the house. So much so that she performs a small dance. Next, Archana makes Shalin dance with her in the garden in front of Tina and then celebrates with Priyanka as she made Tina jealous.

Archana makes fun of housemates

As housemates think that Archana has changed after her eviction, Archana comes and talks to Priyanka and the group that she has not changed a bit and makes fun of them. She also says that she will show them if a situation arrives.

Bigg Boss stops cigarettes

As Shalin, Sajid, MC Stan, Tina and others again disobey the rules of the house, Bigg Boss announced that they will not get them cigarettes again. He even said that the last stock of cigarettes has been sent to the ones who smoke. Archana, Soundarya and others burst into laughter post this announcement. Later on, Archana was seen teasing Shaleen, Tina, MC Stan and Shiv as Bigg Boss stopped the stocks of cigarettes. Next, we see Priyanka and MC Stan lock horns with each other over a lighter. They even kept taking potshots at each other.

Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman

Bigg Bulletin host Shekhar Suman interacts with the contestants and celebrates Children’s Day. Shekhar played some interesting games with the housemates. First some childhood pics of housemates were shown and they were asked to guess the name of the contestants. Next, Shekhar asks housemates to give tags to their fellow contestants. He asks Ankit Gupta to give the ‘Chabi wala bandar’ tag to a contestant. He names MC Stan and talked about the incident when the rapper was asking his and Priyanka’s help to take exit from the house. Next, we see Nimiri Kaur Ahluwalia giving Gautam Singh Vij the tag of ‘Dishaheen’ contestant. Shiv called Priyanka ‘Papi gudiya.’

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bursts into tears

Nimrit bursts into tears, as she opens up about her mental health while speaking to Bigg Boss in the confession room. After Nimrit walked out of the room, she talks to her friends – MC Stan and Shiv. She even says she is being ‘mentally harassed’ and co-contestants poke her. Shiv and Stan console her.

