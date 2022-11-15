Bigg Boss 16 Day 44 Highlights: Sajid Khan Is The New Captain of The House

Sajid Khan has become the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house. On Monday, Bigg Boss announced the new task titled ‘Guide and tourist’. As a part of this task, all contestants were asked to take the form of a mannequin except Sajid, who was the guide for the activity. Following this, the filmmaker was supposed to pick two contestants (in each round) for the house tour, who will also announce three names who will be out of the captaincy race.

In the first round, Sajid picked up Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot for a tour. They ousted Gautam Vig, Priyanka Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma from the captainship task. In the second round, Sajid picked up Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta. They announced that Ankit Gupta, Archana Gautam and Abdu Rozik will not be participating in the captainship task. In the third task, Abdu and Stan ousted Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta from the task. When Sajid picked Shiv Thakare and Ankit Gupta next, they named MC Stan and Nimrit as contestants who should not be the next captain. Following this, Sajid Khan was announced as the new captain of the house.

After the task, Bigg Boss gave a special power to captain Sajid and announced that the two contestants he will pick for the room of two will be safeguarded from nominations and will not have to do any household work. Sajid picked up Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. However, this leaves Tina Datta upset and furious. She called Sajid’s decision biased and unfair. She told the same to Nimti and went on to say that she will never be able to trust Sajid ever again.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

