Bigg Boss 16 Day 50: 'We Are With Priyanka' Chant Fans After They Feel She's Targetted By All, including Salman

Bigg Boss 16 Day 50 Highlights: It seems evident to fans now that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most targetted Bigg Boss 16 contestants. The conclusion was drawn after the events panned out in Sunday night’s episode. At the beginning of the episode, Salman pulled up Priyanka for making contradicting statements. Salman asked everyone to explain when and where they felt that Priyanka’s double standards have been noticed.

From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Salman Khan himself, everyone shared their thoughts about Priyanka’s actions. Salman pointed out that not only the housemates and Bigg Boss but even the audience can see her double standards. When Priyanka tried to defend herself, Salman interrupted that she is not ready to understand. “You don’t want to understand. For example, yesterday’s situation. Where there was already fire in the house due to Shalin (Bhanot) and (MC) Stan’s fight, you were fuelling the fire. It might be great for the show but do we need the fuelling? No, what is organic, is organic."

Salman gave a few more examples and pointed out that she was not being shown in a good light. He said that with the way she is playing, she will soon become a part of Archana Gautam. “You end up irritating, so stop that," Salman told Priyanka. Salman then played a game in which he asked the contestants who they want to target. Nimrit, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, and Shalin Bhanot picked Priyanka.

These events left fans believing that Priyanka is being targeted. Several fans took to Twitter and showed their support for Priyanka by using the line ‘We Are With Priyanka.’

Priyanka Vs HouseMatesPriyanka Vs SalmanPriyanka Vs SalmanBut Only one person is standing with her & that's Ankit Gupta Thank you Ankit for always being there for her#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BB16#PriyAnkitWE ARE WITH PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/a7DQxDhnqO — 〽️ (@heyYou1__) November 20, 2022

The more you will target her,the more she will shine, like a phoenix ✨WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA#PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/hMeYAthZy9 — ⚘ (@Noor_XD_) November 20, 2022

No matter how much you Target her, No matter how much you try to prove her wrong, No matter how much you try to overpower her, she's a queeeennnn who'll make her way and will keep shining always, she'll prove herself and that's gonna hit hard.WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA — (@TeamPriyankaFC_) November 20, 2022

BB target Priyanka Contestants target PriyankaThe whole show is moving around Priyanka !! WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA — Hɪᴍᴀɴsʜᴜ ✨ (@itsbatrybro) November 20, 2022

Mere Saare Favourites Ko Hi Hamesha Qu Target Kiya Jaata Hai??In S11: Their Target Was HINAIn S14: Their Target Was RUBINAIn S15: Their Target Was PRATIKIn S16: Now Their Target Is PRIYANKA {Hope She Will Win This Time} WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/BbL8TE3GwH — (@Its_PratikFam) November 20, 2022

they all want to make her a target, but shows how strong she is. the fact that Nimrit is trying to be the victim when all she does is throw abuse at Priyanka. she can give it but can’t take it! WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 #Priyankit pic.twitter.com/lthZa6E0ou — Priyanka PARODY (@PRlYANKAFCOFF) November 20, 2022

The more you target Priyanks the more she will shine WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA — Tara (@Tara23366587) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Gautam Vig was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

