Bigg Boss 16 Day 57 Highlights: Priyanka, Ankit, Others Get Punished; Archana Shows Her Rebellious Side

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intriguing with each passing day. While the contestants have been making the headlines for their rifts and arguments, Archana Gautam has been at the centre of it. In the latest episode of the controversial TV show, Archana is seen becoming a roadblock to the master of the house, as she gets angry and disagrees to get punished by Bigg Boss. This happened after BB gives punishment to 5 housemates as they all were seen taking naps. The master of the house asked Priyanka, Ankit, Archana and Soundarya to sit on a chair. The captain of the house was asked to throw water at them. Archana refused to follow Bigg Boss’ order. At the beginning of the episode, we see a fight between Shiv Thakare and Tina Datta. Tina discusses the same with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and she tell the actress that she sometimes behaves like Soundarya Sharma. Here’s a breakdown of the episode:

Tina Datta’s argument with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

We see Tina getting irritated with Shiv Thakare when he tells her to throw something in the dustbin. Nimrit tells her to relax. Post her argument with Tina, we see Nimrit getting emotional and Sajid Khan trying to console her. Later in the show, Nimrit is seen breaking down into tears and tells that some contestants are taking a toll on her mental health. Sajid, Shiv and others console her. Later on, Sajid asks Tina to check on her. We also see Nimrit talking to Soundarya about how Tina is desperate to become the captain.

Priyanka and Ankit hug it out

PriyAnkit fans were all hearts after Ankit comes to Priyanka and sorted out the differences between them. Priyanka even advises Ankit that in a fight one of them needs to not loose his/her cool. Ankit and Priyanka hug each other.

Week 9 Nominations NA Captain Shiv Thakare Tasks Bigg Boss punishes Priyanka, Ankit, Shalin, Soundarya and Archana Results Bigg Boss takes half of the ration Exits NA Notes Archana Gautam apologises

Shekhar Suman presents Qawalii

Shekhar Suman returns with his special segment - The Bigg Bulletin with a shocking announcement - that it was his last episode as the show’s host. Everyone gets shocked, post which Shekhar tries to distract them by taking a jibe at Shalin and admits that he isn’t like Shalin who vows to exit the house and then stays back. He also took a jibe at the contestants by quoting their habits. Shekhar continued to take a fun dig at Shalin Bhanot for his obsession with chicken. As for Sajid Khan, Shekhar said if the director played the harmonium, the sound that will come out of the musical instrument is of beep (because of him hurling abuses in the house). He is also seen making fun of Archana and Priyanka. He adores Abdu’s cuteness on the show. Shekhar starts a qawwali night.

Bigg Boss punishes housemates

Bigg Boss announces punishment for Priyanka Chahar, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gupta, who were seen sleeping. He announced that the contestants will take turns sitting on the chair while other contestants will keep throwing water at them until his next order. Ankit sits first, and Priyanka follows him. Archana refuses to take the punishment and starts arguing with Shiv and Nimrit. She cites fever as a reason for not taking the punishment, housemates throw water at Shalin next. Archana keeps terms and conditions to Shiv for taking the punishment. Archana loses her cool on Bigg Boss. Later on, Archana has a heated argument with Shiv and Abdu after Bigg Boss changes the punishment and asks the housemates to submit half of the ration.

Archana realises her mistake and says sorry to Bigg Boss and the contestants

Archana realised her mistake after Bigg Boss took half of the ration from the contestants. Archana is cooking snacks for housemates as she tries to mend differences. The actress goes to Abdu and explains she didn’t want to get sick after being washed with water. She even apologised to Bigg Boss, Shiv and others.

The episode ends with housemates celebrating Tina’s birthday and Shalin surprising the b’day girl with a special message. Later, Shalin and Archana are seen discussing about contestant’s behaviour, especially Sajid Khan’s group (mandali). Archana says that the group members are about to part ways.

